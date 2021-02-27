656 new COVID cases, nearly 500K have finished vaccination series

Grace Houdek

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increase by 33 from Friday’s count, reaching a total of 563,496 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 689 new cases Saturday, an increase from Friday’s case count of 656. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also increased, with Saturday’s average at 617.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 563,496 confirmed cases, and nearly 1.4% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 1,387,594 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 496,944 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has stayed at 2.3%.

At least 6,412 people have died of coronavirus complications, with 13 new deaths confirmed Saturday. Another 75 people were also hospitalized in the past day.

