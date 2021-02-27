656 new COVID cases, nearly 500K have finished vaccination series
MADISON, Wis. — Positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increase by 33 from Friday’s count, reaching a total of 563,496 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Health officials confirmed 689 new cases Saturday, an increase from Friday’s case count of 656. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also increased, with Saturday’s average at 617.
The state has reached a lifetime total of 563,496 confirmed cases, and nearly 1.4% of cases are active.
DHS officials said 1,387,594 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 496,944 people have fully completed the vaccine series.
The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has stayed at 2.3%.
At least 6,412 people have died of coronavirus complications, with 13 new deaths confirmed Saturday. Another 75 people were also hospitalized in the past day.
