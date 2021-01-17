6,500 tickets available for NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Around 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase by season ticket holders for next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers announced Sunday that the tickets will be available to those who opted “in” earlier this season. Fans will receive an email on Tuesday with purchase information.

The team said tailgating in the parking lot will still be prohibited and fans must wear a face covering at all times.

No tickets will be for sale through the Packers’ ticket office. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. CT on Fox.

