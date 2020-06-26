62-year-old man suspected of Jefferson Co. double murder sought; homicide charges filed

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has filed charges including first-degree homicide against Kevin P. Anderson, the man officials believe was involved in an incident that left two people dead and caused a house to go up in flames.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that charges were filed against 62-year-old Anderson, of Fort Atkinson, in the deaths of his sister, 57-year-old Nedra J. Lemke and her husband, 59-year-old James H. Lemke.

Anderson is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted intentional first-degree homicide, one count of arson and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said they are still searching for Anderson and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Anyone who sees Anderson should not approach him, officials said. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers searched Anderson’s home on Perry Lane with a warrant.

The two victims, Nedra and Jim Lemke, were found outside of the home when a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a possible burglary at a home in Sumner. The deputy who arrived was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. The complaint said Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will.

The DA’s office said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department, Jefferson County Medical Examiner and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.