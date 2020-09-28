6,000 poll workers expected to work Madison polls on Election Day

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
In-person absentee voting sets spring record

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Clerk’s Office is no longer accepting applications for Election Day poll workers.

In a tweet shared Monday morning, the Clerk’s Office announced that 6,000 workers have signed up to work the polls for the upcoming election.

Officials said November elections typically draw 3,000 poll workers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.