6,000 poll workers expected to work Madison polls on Election Day

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Clerk’s Office is no longer accepting applications for Election Day poll workers.

In a tweet shared Monday morning, the Clerk’s Office announced that 6,000 workers have signed up to work the polls for the upcoming election.

We have 6,000 poll workers signed up for November 3, and are at capacity. We can’t accept any more applications at this time. We will soon be sending out assignments to those who’ve already signed up. Typically, we have 3,000 poll workers for a Nov election. #MadisonVotes2020 — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 28, 2020

Officials said November elections typically draw 3,000 poll workers.

