60 Wisconsin educators named as 2020 Educators of Promise

Scholarship program creates opportunities for students, teachers

MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction named 60 Wisconsin educators as 2020 Educators of Promise.

According to a news release, the educators were selected for having a strong potential for educational and community leadership. Teachers, counseling staff and administrators from across the state applied to the program.

“Each of the educators named to be part of this prestigious group have such tremendous leadership potential” said State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor. “This group of educators is dedicated to taking on the challenge of growing, and using their voice and leadership ability to help Wisconsin students succeed in our schools.”

The 2020 Educators of Promise are invited to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous from July 21-23,2020 at Fort McCoy.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard and the Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education also partnered with Department of Public Instruction in the naming.

