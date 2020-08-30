6 things to check out this September in Madison

Find prints, T-shirts and jewelry all created by local businesses.
Andrea Behling
Posted:
Updated:
by Andrea Behling
Person wearing a shirt that says self made
Arcades Williams wants to spread “positive messages with dope designs” through his Madison-based clothing brand, Youngmajor Trend. Williams started the business in January 2020 and offers T-shirts and other apparel, like the Self Made T-Shirt pictured. He and Skylar Champlain custom-make every design. Browse all apparel and find a style that suits you on the Youngmajor Trend website, youngmajortrend.com.

This article appears in the September 2020 issue of Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.