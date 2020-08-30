6 things to check out this September in Madison

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed and protected women’s right to vote. Treat yourself to one of these colorful prints featuring quotes from powerful female figures. Jenn Van Wyk, the Madison artist behind Jenn Pens It All, makes these prints that range from $4-$18. She also sells buttons, stickers, coffee mugs, pillows and other ready-to-hang art for less than $35. Follow her on Instagram at @jenn_pens_it_all. etsy.com/shop/JennPensItAll