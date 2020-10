Terrence Adeyanju’s “Infinite” print — iterations of which appeared on Jazzman’s boarded-up storefront on State Street over the summer — was inspired by the artist’s breakthrough moment a few years ago when he realized fear is an illusion that gets in the way of infinite possibilities. “This was just a reminder for myself to just keep challenging fear,” says Adeyanju. Adeyanju donated 100% of the proceeds from a summer sale of the print to Freedom Inc. Watch for updates on new works and another sale of “Infinite” in October on the Madison artist’s website, iampeeld.com.

Courtesy of Terrence Adeyanju