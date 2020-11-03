6 things to check out this November in Madison

Ever since we put a dog on the July 2020 cover, our feline-loving digital content editor has been trying to balance the scales on our cat/dog coverage. She came across these vegan, catnip-stuffed toys made by east-sider Meagan Porter of TacoCat Creations, and we had to make them a Hot List pick. Porter’s handmade cat toys and accessories can be found locally at Anthology, Booth 121, Earthwise, MadCat and Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz. (Karel, pictured, highly approves.) tacocatcreations.com

Courtesy of TacoCat Creations