6 things to check out this March

Two content creators are profiling and picking the brains of other area creatives on Collaborate Forever, a podcast that officially launched in June 2021 and was six years in the making. Adam Senatori, who calls himself a “confused artist,” quit the same career twice as an airline pilot and is now making multidisciplinary art. J. Scott Kunkel is the owner of Scotify Studios, a local agency specializing in photography, video production and web design. The two team up to host “commuter-length” talks (running from a half-hour to an hour) that introduce listeners to inspiring people like filmmaker and photographer Jordan Biagomala; illustrator, muralist and maker Emily Balsley; and El Grito Taqueria owner Matt Danky, who were among Collaborate Forever’s first guests. collaborateforever.com

Courtesy of Collaborate Forever