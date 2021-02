No, we’re not over the clay earring craze yet, but thanks for asking. Fun statement earrings that don’t weigh a hundred pounds will be hard to get over, frankly. We especially love the earrings from Jordann Mason of ClayMason Creations. “I’ve spent my professional career working to advocate for victims of sexual and domestic violence, and creating jewelry has become part of my self care routine,” Mason says. etsy.me/2L6zpCQ

Courtesy of Jordann Mason