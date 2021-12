The only thing you need to add to this vegan cookie dough is a spoon. Forage Kitchen knows what vegans like — short-and-sweet ingredient lists with words you can pronounce. They even put it in big, bold lettering on the front of the jar for easy reading. Pick up a container at any of Forage’s locations (Hilldale Shopping Center, State Street or Monona). foragemadison.com

Courtesy of Forage Kitchen