6 shell casings, car with bullet holes found on Madison’s south side

Madison police found six shell casings, and a car with several bullet holes and suspected blood Thursday evening.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found six shell casings, and a car with several bullet holes and suspected blood Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Coho and Post roads. It was there where they found the shell casings. Not too far away at Greenway Cross, officers found the car. It had a flat tire, bullet holes and suspected blood on the seat belt. The car is being processed for evidence.

No victims were found in the area, and police said no one went to the hospital for treatment related to this incident.

The shooter(s) haven’t been identified, and no arrests have been made.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments