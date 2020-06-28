6 people taken to hospital after 2-car crash on county highway

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. — Six people were taken to the a hospital after a two-car crash in Lafayette County Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on County Highway O when it crossed the centerline and struck an southbound 2013 Dodge at 11:18 p.m.

Officials said all four people inside the 2013 Dodge were transported to Memorial Hospital, where three were later airlifted to Madison and one was released from the hospital.

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet was airlifted from the scene to Madison and the passenger transported to Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Madison, the report said.

Officials said both vehicles received severe damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office.

Belmont EMS, Southwest Health, Green County EMS, and Darlington Fire assisted at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments