6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo: CNN

DETROIT — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. That’s according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday identifies the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, according to CBS News.

The affidavit also mentions the group was angry with coronavirus restrictions in Michigan.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the criminal complaint alleges the group conducted surveillance of the governor’s vacation home in northern Michigan twice and purchased night goggles and a Taser to use in the kidnapping.

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

