6.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as no new deaths are reported

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not report any new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday as 6.1% of new tests came back positive.

The statewide death toll is still 453. It’s the first time since March 29 that DHS has not reported any new deaths within a 24-hour period.

The new data comes a day after the state saw the percent of new cases rise to 8%. Sunday’s numbers show a decrease of two percentage points.

According to DHS data, there is still a 14-day downward trend in the percent of new tests that come back positive.

In total, 12,547 people have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 361 cases since Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon, health officials reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19.

State health officials are still reporting that four of the six gating criteria included in the Badger Bounce Back Plan have been met.