6 more Dane County inmates test positive for COVID-19 following agency-wide testing, 1 new employee tests positive

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced six more Dane County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 after agency-wide testing was conducted last month.

According to the news release, 427 inmates at the jail were tested. A total of 29 inmates have tested positive. Out of those people, three have been released and one has recovered. The other 25 inmates remain in isolation.

Officials said the testing took place from April 24 to 27. A specimen collection team with the National Guard helped run the tests, while Exact Sciences in Madison processed the results.

The release said 586 employees were tested in all, and only one test came back positive. Officials said the worker was asymptomatic and isolated at home.

The sheriff’s office said seven of its employees have tested positive since March.

