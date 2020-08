Tamisha Binion’s self-published poetry book and business, A Peace of Lovelace, will help get you to a place of inner peace. In addition to her book, Binion sells floral sage smudge sticks, natural, organic bath salts and Palo Santo bouquets with healing stones. Soon she hopes to sell tea-stained, hand-painted journals. “Each journal cover will have a woman of color painted on it to help bring awareness to women of color [and] how important it is to take care of their mental health and inner peace,” she says. apeaceoflovelace.com

Photo by Nahara Studios