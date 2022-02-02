6 local Valentine’s Day card makers

We’re so taken by Adrienne Serr’s watercolor art that we think your valentine will want to frame the greeting card. The artist behind AJ’s Art Jam was born in LA, raised in Hong Kong and now lives in Madison. She’s been selling her art, which primarily includes colorful watercolor prints and card sets, since the end of 2019. etsy.com/shop/ajsartjam
Who doesn’t love a good beer pun? These cards feel like one of the most Wisconsin-y ways to say Hoppy Valentine’s Day to your beloved brew lover. Handmade in Madison by Erin Kessler of E R Kess Designs, you can buy them on her Etsy shop or at Hazel General Store. erkessdesigns.etsy.com
Say “I love you” with a thoughtfully made card from Nesja Press. Christy and Paul Nesja design and print out of their Mount Horeb studio using a hand-cranked cylinder proofing letterpress from the 1960s. The designs are printed on cards using antique wood and metal type combined with vintage printer’s cuts (wooden blocks) and sometimes hand-carved linocuts. Order online and you can either pick your items up at the studio or get free shipping on orders over $50. nesjapress.com
The bent edges and years-old messages from lovers past that you’ll find on some of the vintage Valentine’s Day cards from Odana Antiques & Fine Arts Center demonstrate that love is a lasting thing. You’ll find previously sent cards as well as blank ones from bygone decades at the seemingly endless number of seasonally staged booths in this massive antique center. How romantic would it be to save a vintage valentine for another 50 years? odanaantiques.com
Hazel General Store’s displays are chock-full of gorgeous, funny and tender Valentine’s Day cards. Local artists take the spotlight at this Williamson Street shop owned by Tammy Schreiter, and the same goes for the card section. If you’re doing gifts, too, you’ll probably find a cute little something to go with the card, either at Hazel or the adjoining Hatch Art House (1250 Williamson St.). hazelgeneralstore.com
Stoughton-based Hannah Nelson of A Few Good Things creates versatile cards suitable for gifting to a friend or a partner, minus any cheesy or lovey-dovey sentimentalities. Nelson’s line of “You Deserve ... ” cards reminds the gift recipient that they are deserving of good things. Find these cards on Etsy, at Itty Bitty Bookstore and at local craft markets. etsy.com/shop/afewgooodthings