6 local Valentine’s Day card makers

Say “I love you” with a thoughtfully made card from Nesja Press. Christy and Paul Nesja design and print out of their Mount Horeb studio using a hand-cranked cylinder proofing letterpress from the 1960s. The designs are printed on cards using antique wood and metal type combined with vintage printer’s cuts (wooden blocks) and sometimes hand-carved linocuts. Order online and you can either pick your items up at the studio or get free shipping on orders over $50. nesjapress.com

Courtesy of Nesja Press