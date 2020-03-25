6 local spreads you’ll want to have in your pantry

Spice up a sammie, garnish a cheese board or add flavor to your toast

Whether you want to spice up a sandwich, garnish a cheese board or simply add some flavor to toast, you’ll want these locally made spreads on hand.

Packed With Fruit

At the Land of O’s LLC stand at the Dane County Farmers’ Market in the summer, the table is filled with multicolored jams and jellies, each made in Cottage Grove typically using Land of O’s own grown fruits and vegetables. The Aronia Raspberry Jam balances the tart flavor of aronias with the sweetness from the raspberries.

Find them: landofosllc.com and Dane County Farmers’ Market

Freshly Brewed

Using local craft beers, Chef K. Clark Pickles and Preserves makes a variety of beer jelly with flavors of smoked porter, American Pale Ale (second from right), amber ale, black porter and nut brown ale. Kimberly Clark Anderson, who makes the beer jelly, suggests mixing it with a softened cream cheese to make a dip, using it as a glaze for a roast or pork chop and pairing it with aged cheddar and a grained bread to make a grown-up grilled cheese.

Find them: chefkclark.com and local shops, including Hy-Vee on Whitney Way, Orange Tree Imports and Miller & Sons Supermarket in Verona and Mount Horeb

Award Winner

The Quince & Apple Co. started making preserves more than 10 years ago. While all of its preserves have flavorful combinations, the Tart Cherry and White Tea is a standout with Door County cherries and jasmine flowers. In 2017, this preserve won a Good Food award, which is given to exceptional food crafters who meet environmental and social responsibility standards and receive top marks in a blind tasting.

Find them: quinceandapple.com

Kick It Up a Notch

Savory Accents’ Chili Jam is sugar, spice and everything nice. With the combination of sweet peppers and chili peppers, you’re left with an intriguing flavor that will keep you going back for more. The owners of Savory Accents suggest putting cream cheese on crackers and then adding a dollop of chili jam as an appetizer.

Find them: savoryaccents.com and Dane County Farmers’ Market

Made for a Cause

Not only does Porchlight Products make delicious fruit spreads, it also provides paid employment training for people with disabilities and formerly homeless individuals. One of the must-try spreads is the Apple Butter. Melissa Guth, Porchlight’s director of kitchen operations, recommends using the apple butter on breads and muffins or paired with pancakes and scones.

Find them: Storefront for Success at 1794 Thierer Road and area grocery stores

Responsible Spreads

Yumbutter, based in Madison, aims to support organic, responsible growers and is a Certified B Corporation. While Yumbutter makes all sorts of varieties, the Sunflower Butter — which is nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and kosher — is worth picking up. For a filling breakfast, layer Yumbutter’s sunflower butter, sliced bananas, chia seeds and a little honey on a thick piece of toast.

Find them: yumbutter.com, amazon.com, most local grocery stores

Touch of Sweetness

Top off any cheese board or slice of toast with some local honey. Gentle Breeze Honey has been processing honey in Mount Horeb for 55 years. While you can get honey bears or jars of fancy white clover honey from Gentle Breeze, the company also makes a Pure Honey Spread with a smooth consistency. All of the honey has only been warmed and strained, so there are small particles of beeswax and honey that the company says enhance the honey’s flavor.

Find them: gentlebreezehoney.com, Dane County Farmers’ Market and a number of area retailers

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine.

