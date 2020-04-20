6 free Madison-made coloring sheet sets to keep the kids busy

Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
We assume many families are past the stir-crazy phase and have somewhat settled into a daily routine with the whole family at home during quarantine. That doesn’t mean the hours move any faster than they did when Wisconsin schools first closed more than a month ago. Madison artists and illustrators have jumped into action to create interactive art to keep kids occupied for a while. Download these free PDF coloring sheets created locally — there’s even a few that the adults might have fun decorating!
1. Download Visit Madison’s spring-themed coloring sheet here.
2. Download Emily Balsley’s “Art at Home” worksheets here and here.
3. Download Will Santino’s coloring sheets here.
4. Download the Wisconsin Union’s adult- and kid-friendly coloring sheets here.
5. Download 20 Madison-themed coloring sheets from the Wisconsin State Journal here.
6. Download the Bucky on Parade coloring sheet here, and a kid’s activity book here.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.