6 free Madison-made coloring sheet sets to keep the kids busy

Download these free pages for some simple stress-relief during quarantine.
Coloring
Crayons by Shahid Abdullah from PxHere

We assume many families are past the stir-crazy phase and have somewhat settled into a daily routine with the whole family at home during quarantine. That doesn’t mean the hours move any faster than they did when Wisconsin schools first closed more than a month ago. Madison artists and illustrators have jumped into action to create interactive art to keep kids occupied for a while. Download these free PDF coloring sheets created locally — there’s even a few that the adults might have fun decorating!

1. Download Visit Madison’s spring-themed coloring sheet here

The weather today is perfect for coloring! Here's a Madison-themed spring scene that just needs some color. 🎨⭐ If you…

Posted by Visit Madison on Saturday, March 28, 2020

 

2. Download Emily Balsley’s “Art at Home” worksheets here and here.

Since we’re weeks into the quarantine, and who knows how long this will last, you might be running out of things to keep you or your kiddos occupied. Here are 4 more NEW Art at Home worksheets as a free download on my website! ✏️ Included in this 4-pack #2 is a folk horse coloring sheet, two more how-to-draw (garden critters and underwater animals) sheets, and a “Do the Five” coloring sheet inspired by the art I did for @bradyrymer’s music video. Thanks again for all your animal recommendations – I didn’t even get to them all yet! ✏️ To download, head to my online shop (link in my bio). You will find both this new 4-pack, and the one I posted a few weeks ago. ✏️ Enjoy! I would love to see what you and your family create – so please share and tag me! ❤️ Be well. ❤️

3. Download Will Santino’s coloring sheets here.

💜💙💚 Please share 💚💙💜Need to keep the kids engaged and busy?I recently teamed up with some great folk at UW-Madison…

Posted by Will Santino Illustration on Monday, April 13, 2020

4. Download the Wisconsin Union’s adult- and kid-friendly coloring sheets here.

We 'red' somewhere that creativity is good for the soul and we have a gift for all of you who bring so much color to the…

Posted by The Wisconsin Union on Thursday, April 16, 2020

5. Download 20 Madison-themed coloring sheets from the Wisconsin State Journal here.

Sheets

6. Download the Bucky on Parade coloring sheet here, and a kid’s activity book here.

In progress: Bucky on Parade Kid’s Activity Guide! Pick one up this summer to add some fun and games to your Bucky-seeking.

Posted by Bucky on Parade on Thursday, March 22, 2018

