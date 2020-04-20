6 free Madison-made coloring sheet sets to keep the kids busy

We assume many families are past the stir-crazy phase and have somewhat settled into a daily routine with the whole family at home during quarantine. That doesn’t mean the hours move any faster than they did when Wisconsin schools first closed more than a month ago. Madison artists and illustrators have jumped into action to create interactive art to keep kids occupied for a while. Download these free PDF coloring sheets created locally — there’s even a few that the adults might have fun decorating!

1. Download Visit Madison’s spring-themed coloring sheet here.

The weather today is perfect for coloring! Here's a Madison-themed spring scene that just needs some color. 🎨⭐ If you… Posted by Visit Madison on Saturday, March 28, 2020

2. Download Emily Balsley’s “Art at Home” worksheets here and here.

3. Download Will Santino’s coloring sheets here.

💜💙💚 Please share 💚💙💜Need to keep the kids engaged and busy?I recently teamed up with some great folk at UW-Madison… Posted by Will Santino Illustration on Monday, April 13, 2020

4. Download the Wisconsin Union’s adult- and kid-friendly coloring sheets here.

We 'red' somewhere that creativity is good for the soul and we have a gift for all of you who bring so much color to the… Posted by The Wisconsin Union on Thursday, April 16, 2020

5. Download 20 Madison-themed coloring sheets from the Wisconsin State Journal here.

6. Download the Bucky on Parade coloring sheet here, and a kid’s activity book here.