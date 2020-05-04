6 editor’s picks to help you get through quarantine

Identifying a need for sanitization products, the folks at Yahara Bay Distillers developed “Just Vodka,” a 140-proof, 70% alcohol by volume vodka. It is at the optimal alcohol percentage to kill viruses and can be used in a spray bottle to sanitize surfaces. You can also use it to mix up a cocktail. Now that’s the kind of double duty we’re talkin’ about. Just Vodka was released on March 18 and is available at the Fitchburg distillery and many southern Wisconsin retailers.