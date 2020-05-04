6 editor’s picks to help you get through quarantine

Even as a pandemic wreaks havoc on our daily lives and keeps kids out of their classrooms, Cambridge Elementary School art teacher Sarah Krajewski refuses to stop teaching art. “My kids need me,” she says. A ray of sunshine in human form, Krajewski has created a series of daily workshop videos titled the “Cool Beans Club” from her home studio. She posts the videos to her popular Instagram page, @artroomglitterfairy. The workshops offer fun art activities for kiddos while also sharing messages that reinforce creativity, mindfulness and positivity. We recommend watching at any age.