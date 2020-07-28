6 Black-owned online retailers to support in Madison

One way to support the Black Lives Matter movement is to shop at Black-owned businesses. Madison is home to Black makers, shop owners and online retailers. For a full list of local Black-owned businesses that you should consider supporting today and every day, visit the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce’s website at madisonblackchamber.com.

Judy McNeal of QB’s Magnetic Creations creates magnetic jewelry badge holders that add style and versatility to your look. $14.99-$26.99, qbsid.com

Qiana Abanukam of Village Girl Boutique creates clothing using African-inspired fabrics from Nigeria and offers inclusive sizing from small to 3X. Prices vary, etsy.com/shop/villagegirlboutiq

Spice it up with Ernie’s African Kick Sauce, created by mother-and-daughter team Ernestine and Sandra Morris. $8.50, ernieskicksauces.com

CocoaBean founded by T.S. Banks and Alix Shabazz makes natural, plant-based, paraben-free face, body and hair products, including a charcoal and aloe vera beard scrub to cleanse and exfoliate. $20, cocoabeanskincare.com

Valencia Riley of The Sophisticated Lady creates whipped shea butter products with mango, kukui and essential oils that will keep your skin hydrated. Prices vary based on size, thesophisticatedlady1.com