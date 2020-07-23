6.9% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as several more deaths confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin has increased as daily testing remains consistently high Thursday afternoon.

With over 15,000 tests in the past day, 6.9% of those results came back positive. That’s up from Wednesday’s 4.8%.

According to state and county health officials, that amounts to 872* new cases, a number which is nearly identical to Wednesday’s case count.

A total of 46,002 cases have been confirmed across the state, with 9,504 of those still being active. Eleven more people have died from the virus, putting Wisconsin’s death toll at 880.

The state Department of Health Services said 48 more people have been hospitalized Thursday. Wisconsin has an overall total of 11,110 hospital beds, and 18% remain available.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association passed a motion Thursday morning that allows high school sports to start in the fall.

Gov. Tony Evers also announced more than 150 schools that were significantly affected by the pandemic will qualify for millions of dollars worth of funds to ensure they have the necessary resources.

Evers urged Wisconsinites to wear masks during a news conference Thursday. While discussions have certainly been ongoing, Wisconsin still does not have a statewide mask mandate.

