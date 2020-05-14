6.4% of COVID-19 tests come back positive, Wisconsin back to 4 out of 6 gating criteria

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has slightly increased to 6.4% Thursday, according to state and county health officials.

New numbers from health officials confirmed 13 more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

DHS officials said Wisconsin continues to see a downward trend in positive tests within a 14-day period, but the state is no longer seeing a similar trend in reports of those with COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Thursday, only four out of the six gating criteria are being met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

Despite this, some bars around the state have already reopened following the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the “Safer at Home” order Wednesday.

There are now 52 labs throughout the state capable of running tests, and the state’s daily testing capacity has surpassed 13,000.

Health officials said 337 new cases were reported Thursday, putting Wisconsin’s total at 11,392 confirmed cases. 434 have died.

Out of the people who tested positive, 1,939 have been hospitalized and roughly 53% have recovered.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.