Nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin as 6.3% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials confirmed 498 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one of Wisconsin’s highest single day totals to date.

A total of 11,903 cases have been confirmed, and 11 more people have died due to complications from the virus. Brown County has exceeded 2,000 confirmed cases, while Milwaukee County’s total now sits at 4,694.

Dane County saw an increase of 18 more confirmed cases Friday, the largest spike in cases the county has had in six weeks, according to public health officials.

The state Department of Health Services said 1,977 people who tested positive have been hospitalized, while 6,250 have recovered, which is more than half of all positive cases.

Friday’s percentage of tests that have come back positive slightly decreased to 6.3%, a number that was also the percentage seen Wednesday.

Wisconsin continues to see a downward trend in positive tests within a 14-day period, but when it comes to Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan, the state remains at four out of the six gating criteria. The state Supreme Court struck down the “Safer at Home” order Wednesday, lifting the order and allowing businesses in some counties to reopen regardless of the gating criteria.

Colleges around the state have also begun making plans in the event that in-person classes can make a return this fall. The University of Wisconsin-Madison in particular is working on plans to test all students, staff and faculty for the virus, an undertaking which could cost the university more than $20 million for one round of testing.

