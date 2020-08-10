6.2% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as nearly 600 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped by more than two percentage points Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Out of the 8,167 people tested, 6.2% of results came back positive. DHS officials said the 7-day average is roughly 6%. The amount of testing in the past 24 hours was noticeably lower compared to a few days ago, a difference which is not unusual for Mondays.

Wisconsin hit two grim milestones over the weekend, as the state surpassed a lifetime total of 60,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths.

State and county health officials said there were 578* new cases Monday, a slight decrease from Sunday’s 613. Wisconsin has reached 61,156 confirmed cases, with about 15.4% of those remaining active cases. While over 9,000 people still have the virus, that percentage has dropped in recent weeks.

Another death due to COVID-19 was confirmed Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,004.

DHS said 31 more people have been hospitalized, but there are still over 2,600 hospital beds available across the state.

With the partisan primary less than a day away, the pandemic has led to a surge in requests for absentee ballots. Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested over 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, which is more than seven times as many compared to the 2018 August primary.

Sources say the Big Ten has also canceled its 2020 football season due to coronavirus concerns and will instead try to have fall games in the spring.

Epic is planning to have thousands of its employees return for in-person work, but the health software company said the plan is no longer mandatory for workers who feel uncomfortable with coming back to its Verona campus.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.