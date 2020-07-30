6.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as cases continue to pour in

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has seen a slight increase Thursday as the number of daily cases continues to stay in the hundreds.

According to state and county health officials, the number of people tested in the past day climbed to 17,270, the highest amount since Friday. Out of those who were tested, 883* came back as positive cases. That’s about 6.1% of new tests.

News 3 Now recorded more than 170 additional cases from county dashboards Wednesday, cases which the state Department of Health Services has just now confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 52,195 total cases. DHS said 9,852 cases remain active, which is roughly 19%. At least 925 people across the state have died due to the virus, with nine more deaths Thursday.

In an attempt to combat the influx of new cases, Gov. Tony Evers announced he is issuing a statewide mask mandate.

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” Evers said in a statement.

The order will go into effect Saturday.

DHS said 51 more people have been hospitalized, and nearly 2,200 hospital beds remain available throughout the state.

On Wednesday afternoon, DHS data showed 61 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have high activity levels. It’s a stark contrast to the beginning of the year, as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency exactly six months ago.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.