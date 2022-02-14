$5K signature bond set for Darlington teacher charged with having sex with student

by Logan Rude

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting one of his students made his initial court appearance Monday.

Jesse Sturtz, 23, is charged with four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff, according to online court records. A criminal complaint filed against Sturtz alleges that he had sex with one of his students, a 17-year-old girl, on four separate occasions.

During Sturtz’s initial appearance, court officials set a $5,000 signature bond for the 23-year-old. As a condition of his bond, Sturtz was ordered to not have contact with the victim, anyone under the age of 18, or the Darlington School District.

After charges were filed against Sturtz, Darlington Community School District District Administrator Cale Jackson confirmed to News 3 Now that Sturtz “was immediately placed on a leave of absence pending further information and decision making.”

Sturtz’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 22.

