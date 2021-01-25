56 more hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate at 20.6%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 50 people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 56 new hospitalizations due to the virus. Out of the state’s 10,811 hospital beds, 23% are available for new patients. At least 5,792* have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 13* new deaths confirmed Monday.

DHS officials said the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person stayed about the same at 20.6%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 6.1%.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 345,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites. For a list of places where people 65 and older can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, click here.

State and county health officials recorded 1,048* new cases of the virus Monday, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 1,577. The state has reached a lifetime total of 535,227* confirmed cases, and roughly 22,000, or 4.1% of cases remain active.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.