56 hospitalized with COVID-19 as Wisconsin’s 7-day positivity rate reaches 19.1%

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of more people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

An additional 56 hospitalizations were reported, though 18% of the state’s hospital beds remain available for new patients.

At least 1,482 have died since the start of the pandemic, with 12 more deaths confirmed Monday.

State and county health officials recorded 2,468* new cases, which is slightly less than Sunday’s case count. Sheboygan County health officials recorded an additional 336 coronavirus cases, none of which are listed on the DHS website as of Monday afternoon.

One day after surpassing a lifetime total of 150,000 confirmed cases, Wisconsin has reached 152,732*. More than 29,000 of those cases are still active.

The seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person is now at 19.1%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 9.9%.

A St. Croix County circuit judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order requiring people to wear masks while inside enclosed spaces.

Sen. Ron Johnson said he never had any symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, claiming that the virus “is not a death sentence.”

President Donald Trump is set to visit Janesville on Saturday after cancelling a previous trip there due to his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.