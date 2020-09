55-year-old woman taken to hospital after welfare call, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — A 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for surgery after a welfare call Monday morning.

According to an incident report, Madison police responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross around 8:30 a.m.

Police said they found a woman injured in her apartment. She remains in critical condition.

Madison police are still investigating.