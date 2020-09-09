55 hospitalized due to COVID-19 as health officials confirm 13 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed 13 more deaths Wednesday as a result of COVID-19.

The state’s death toll has reached 1,186, while 55 more people have been hospitalized since Tuesday afternoon.

The state Department of Health Services said 8,871 were tested in the past day, which more than doubles Tuesday’s results. Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity has surged this week, with as many as 38,080 tests capable of being conducted across 89 active labs.

Of those results, the positive percentage of new tests dropped by almost 8 percentage points to 9.7%. Subsequently, the seven-day rolling average has increased once again and is now at 11.7%.

Public Health Madison & Dane County is warning those who live or work in downtown Madison to check themselves for coronavirus symptoms following a large amount of new cases in the area.

Many of those new cases have been tied to students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Wednesday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi asked the university to send undergraduate students home for the semester in response to the recent spike.

Health officials confirmed 794 new cases of the virus throughout the state Wednesday, which is slightly below Tuesday’s case count. The weekly average for new cases per day has reached 886, according to DHS.

To date, a total of 83,411* cases have been confirmed. DHS officials said 8,169 cases remain active, which is less than 10% of all positive tests.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.