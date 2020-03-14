WPS Health Solutions increases response level to coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — WPS Health Solutions hopes to have the majority of its employees working from home in response to the novel coronavirus.

The company implemented a social distancing policy and equipped roughly 2,000 of its 4,000 employees with the tools needed to work from home. In a news release, company leaders said the goal is to have around 3,200 employees working from home in the next few days.

WPS Health Solutions offers health insurance plans for groups and individuals as well as benefit administration for businesses. According to the company’s website, WPS Health Insurance and its family of health insurance brands serve millions of Americans at home and abroad everyday.

“WPS employees play a critical role in the U.S. health care system. We know that this system is going to be stressed,” said WPS President Mike Hamerlik in a news release.

“Therefore, our role will be essential in keeping the claims and payments flowing through the health care networks.We need our employees to stay healthy to help the U.S. respond to this pandemic.”

WPS Health Insurance does not anticipate closing any offices, the release said. Enhanced cleaning efforts are in place to disinfect common areas at WPS facilities.

“Our actions will create a safer environment through social distancing for those employees who cannot yet or will not be able to work from home due to job duties,” Hamerlik said.

According to the release, WPS Health Solutions has a crisis response team meeting daily to assess developments when it comes to COVID-19.

WPS Health Insurance and Arise Health plan will waive prior authorization requirements and cover COVID-19 testing for all fully insured policyholders, the release said. For senior customers, Medicare will completely cover the cost of the test.

