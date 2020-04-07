53-year-old woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on I-39/90

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials arrested a woman early Monday morning following a traffic stop on I-39/90.

At 1:13 a.m. Monday a deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 115 on I-39/90.

According to an incident report, 53-year-old Jacqueline A. Worden was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a state health order.

Officials said they will continue to take action on “blatant and defiant violations” of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments