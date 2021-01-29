52 pythons, 108 rodents seized in Brown County

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society says it took in 160 snakes and rodents after authorities in Brown County seized them due to an ordinance violation.

A total of 52 ball python snakes, 84 rats and 24 mice were seized on Thursday in what the Humane Society is calling the largest single-day animal seizure in recent memory.

The Humane Society is seeking donations to care for the animals, and is also seeking people to foster them temporarily. Because there is an ongoing investigation, the animals cannot be adopted at this time.

The animals have been placed at Humane Society locations throughout the state and to foster homes.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.