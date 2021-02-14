503 new COVID cases reported while 7-day positivity rate drops to 3.2%
MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to drop Sunday with 249 fewer cases than Saturday, reaching an overall total of 555,303.
Health officials confirmed 503 new cases Sunday, a drop from Saturday’s case count of 752. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued on a decline with Sunday’s average at 782.
Nearly 2% of cases are still active.
According to DHS officials, 956,999 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 239,442 people have fully completed the vaccine series.
The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has slightly dropped to 3.2%.
At least 6,162 people have died of coronavirus complications, with 1 new death confirmed Sunday. Another 34 people were also hospitalized in the past day.
