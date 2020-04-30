$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Madison yet to be claimed, ticket to expire next week
MADISON, Wis. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire May 7 has still gone unclaimed.
According to the news release, the ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip on 4741 Lien Road in Madison from the Nov. 9 drawing.
The ticket can be claimed through the mail or with an in-person visit to the Madison Lottery Office. Winners can call 608-261-4916 to discuss appointment times for the latter.
Three people have won $50,000 from the Wisconsin Powerball since the start of March:
- Abbigail Leavens, of Sheboygan, claimed a winning ticket for the March 21 draw. The ticket was purchased at Minit Mart in Sheboygan.
- John Sakowski, of Appleton, claimed a winning ticket for the April 1 draw. The ticket was purchased at Grand Chute Motomart in Appleton.
- David Krause, of Lake Geneva, claimed a winning ticket for the April 18 draw. The ticket was purchased at Maxi Shell in Delavan.
The release said the odds of winning the $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,130. Powerball drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on those days in order to be counted for each day’s drawing.
