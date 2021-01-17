50 new hospitalizations, 1 additional COVID death in Wisconsin

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — Fifty new hospitalizations and one new death were reported on Sunday in Wisconsin.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,547* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 521,913*.

One* more person died, which is a total of 5,532 in the state.

Fifty more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 4.4% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 490,043 people, or 93.9%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

