5-year-old found wandering alone outside apartment complex on Madison’s south side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 5-year-old boy, who is on the Autism spectrum, was found wandering alone outside of a Madison apartment building Wednesday morning.

A stranger noticed the child around 10:30 a.m. and brought him to the apartment’s front office to wait for police, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The apartment is located along the 1000 block of Moorland Road, on Madison’s south side.

Officers said the boy was non-verbal and they were not able to find his guardian during a search of the complex.

The child was given snacks and toys after he was taken to the South District police station. Police said he was reunited with a guardian about an hour later.

A babysitter reportedly fell asleep and the boy left the apartment on his own, the release said.

Officers said the child was wearing boots and a winter jacket. Child Protective Services was notified and the child was reunited with his guardian.

Madison police said they are thankful for the stranger who sensed the child needed help.

