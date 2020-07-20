5-year-old dies in accident at Calumet County racetrack

Associated Press by Associated Press

TOWN OF CHILTON, Wis. — A 5-year-old has died in an accident at a racetrack in Calumet County.

Sheriff’s officials say the boy died Sunday afternoon when he fell off a youth motorcycle at Gravity Park Speedway in the Town of Chilton and was struck by an 18-year-old man operating an all-terrain vehicle.

The death remains under investigation. Names have not been released.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.