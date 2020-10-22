5 ways to bring a vacation experience home

Everyone has a different comfort level when it comes to going out during the pandemic. The safest thing to do is stay home and self-isolate, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a staycation. Here are five ways to make time off at home feel like a getaway.

Plan a themed dinner.

Choose a theme and require a dress code. Set your table with fun dishes, glasses and silverware. Try a new recipe or order in — Madison is home to myriad restaurants serving almost any cuisine you can think of. Want to transport yourself to Paris? Order brunch from La Kitchenette, dig out that beret from the closet and tune up a French playlist on Spotify. Did you want to channel Walt Disney World? Have everyone dress up as their favorite animated characters and munch on Mickey Mouse-shaped snacks. If nothing else, a themed dinner will give you a break from the “what’s for dinner?” monotony.

Log In to Log Out.

Bring some of your favorite destinations to your screen by enjoying a virtual concert or digitally walking through a museum. Travel Wisconsin has compiled a list of destinations offering tours, virtual events and videos that you can find here. Some highlights include virtual tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin near Spring Green, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibitions and the American Birkebeiner course.

Bring your favorite bar home.

Put on your pajamas, cozy up on the couch and sip a drink from your favorite local bar or restaurant. While you might not be comfortable going out for a night on the town, places are making it easy by providing cocktail kits containing everything you need. Make margaritas from Canteen, gimlets from State Line Distillery, 25-ingredient bloody marys from Short Stack Eatery, Old-Fashioneds from Mint Mark and more. Madison bartenders and restaurant owners are more than happy to facilitate a boozy night in.

Have a spa day.

Everyone deserves a little pampering from time to time. Laquerus, a locally owned nail boutique, is now open for manicures, pedicures and lash extensions. But if you’d rather not venture out, Laquerus also has a fully stocked beauty shop with all the supplies you need for an at-home spa experience. Pick up a mani kit and choose from 40-plus nontoxic nail polishes. Laquerus also offers sheet masks, salt scrub, soy candles, lipsticks and roll-on balms — all the fixings for a full pampering session.

Transform your home.

Remember the days of creating blanket forts for movie nights? Ash + Arrow Events brings everything in to set up a slumber party, movie night, picnic or glamping experience for you and your little ones. The interior of your home can become a relaxing haven complete with fairy lights, decorations and mattresses. The best part? You don’t have to do any of the work — Ash + Arrow does delivery, setup and takedown, so all you have to do is make sure the snack bowls are filled.

Click here for more Madison area staycations.