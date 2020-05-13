5 people, including 2 Grant Co. deputies, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Five people, including two Grant County Sheriff’s deputies, were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a one-vehicle rollover in Highway 151 near Airport Road in Paris Township around 3:15 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling southbound and started on fire after rolling over several times. The release said the driver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for his injuries while a juvenile female left the accident prior to law enforcement arriving but was later found.

As deputies investigated the crash, a semi-truck was yielding for the scene, according to the release. Officials said another semi-truck did not see the truck yielding and crashed into the other semi, pushing it into the west side shoulder and forcing it to enter the median.

The semi was hauling hazardous material, authorities said, and broke open and spread between the northbound and southbound lanes and throughout the median.

Both semi drivers were transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville for injuries related to the crash, police said. Both were treated and released.

Two deputies who were exposed to the hazardous material were taken to the health center for observation, as well. Both were treated and released.

Both accidents remain under investigation.



