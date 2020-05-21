5% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as Wisconsin sees surge in testing

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests dropped by three percentage points Thursday.

The percentage has gone down to 5%, and more than 9,000 people were tested since Wednesday. With 53 active labs throughout the state, the daily testing capacity has surpassed 14,000.

Health officials said 388 new cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday, a noticeable drop from the 588 seen Wednesday. A total of 13,992 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. Six more people have died, with the state’s death toll is now at 487.

Despite the state Supreme Court striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, DHS officials continue to track the Badger Bounce Back Plan’s gating criteria. The DHS website said only three out of the six criteria have been met, down by one compared to Wednesday.

New numbers show that 2,218 have been hospitalized, while 58% of all positive cases have recovered.

Some counties have issued plans to reopen their local economy in phases, while others have simply recommended following social distancing guidelines. State officials said Wisconsin’s unemployment rate last month hit 14.1%, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

For more information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here.