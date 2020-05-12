5 of 6 gating criteria met as percentage of new positive tests dips to 4%

MADISON, Wis. — State health officials reported Tuesday that five of the six gating criteria needed to move forward with Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan have been met.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, the only criteria that has not been met is a downward trend of influenza-like illnesses reported in a 14-day period.

Four percent of new coronavirus tests came back positive Tuesday, which is a new low for a 24-hour period.

On Monday, DHS officials confirmed that Wisconsin has seen a 14-day downward trend in the percent of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive.

Statewide, 10,754 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is 294 more than Monday afternoon. At least 419 people have died from complications due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, roughly 50% of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin have recovered. Of those who have tested positive, 1,877 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Monday afternoon, Evers announced a new turn of the dial to allow Wisconsin’s economy to reopen. The new order allows retail businesses to reopen as long as they only serve five customers or fewer at a time.