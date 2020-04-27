5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dane Co. since Sunday
MADISON, Wis. — Five people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 414 confirmed cases.
Twenty-one people in the county have died from complications due to COVID-19.
In total, 98 people have been hospitalized.
At least 9,323 tests have been performed.
