5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dane Co. since Sunday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Five people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 414 confirmed cases.

Twenty-one people in the county have died from complications due to COVID-19.

In total, 98 people have been hospitalized.

At least 9,323 tests have been performed.

