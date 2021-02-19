$5 million bail set for Janesville man accused in Wisconsin Dells hotel homicide

Jeremy Lee Mondy

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Janesville man accused of killing a woman in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room is being held on a $5 million bail.

34-year-old Jeremy Mondy is being charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of bail jumping.

Prosecutors say Mondy had two previous domestic abuse cases involving the victim in the homicide, including one earlier this month in Rock County in which he was released on signature bond and a condition that he have no contact with the victim.

Members of the victim’s family asked that Mondy be held without bail, considering that history.

“The last time he was given bail, it cost my sister her life,” the victim’s sister said during Friday’s hearing.

The family also expressed concern for their own safety if Mondy were allowed out of jail. A separate hearing will need to be scheduled in order to hold Mondy without bail.

Mondy claims he shot the woman in self-defense after a struggle over a gun in the hotel room on Sunday.

