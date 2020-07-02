5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl.

The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments