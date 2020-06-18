5 ducklings saved by Milton first responders

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILTON, Wis. — Milton first responders saved a group of ducklings Wednesday evening after they fell into a storm sewer on Highway 59.

Police and firefighters responded to the area to help get the ducklings out of the sewer.

According to a post form the Milton Police Department, firefighters were able to make it down into the sewer to rescue the ducks as police officers kept traffic moving in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments