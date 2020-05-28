5 dogs, bird killed during Beaver Dam house fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Several dogs and a parrot died during a house fire in Beaver Dam on Thursday, according to a release by the city’s fire department.

Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Gould Street around 9:45 a.m. The homeowner returned home to discover the fire. Crews arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the second-floor of the home.

The homeowner told crews that several dogs, cats and a parrot were still inside the home.

Five dogs and a parrot were found dead. Three other dogs were rescued and a cat was able to escape, firefighters said. Two other cats remain unaccounted for as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

