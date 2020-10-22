5 B&Bs providing quality R&R

For a quiet and quaint stay, book a night at an area bed-and-breakfast.

Speckled Hen Inn

With multiple pastures, stables, orchards, flower gardens and a garden growing more than 35 varieties of organic fruits and vegetables, Speckled Hen Inn allows guests to explore the agricultural side of Wisconsin life. Rooms start at $155 and guests can walk around the property on one of Speckled Hen Inn’s trails, or enjoy fire pits and picnic tables. A favorite pastime for guests is visiting the baby chicks, which the owners raise. 5525 Portage Road, 244-9368, speckledheninn.com

The Livingston Inn

Historic Madison is built into the bones of The Livingston Inn. Originally constructed in 1854, this building has seen every kind of guest, from architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who played in the basement of this home as a child, to “Parks and Recreation” actor and comedian Nick Offerman, who stayed at the inn during UW–Madison’s film festival. With rooms starting at $195 during the week and $245 during weekends, The Livingston Inn boasts “Downton Abbey-esque” architecture and Italian marble in a few of its nine fireplaces. The inn, which offers access to the lakefront, underwent several renovations this summer. 752 E. Gorham St., 238-6317, livingstoninnmadison.com

Cameo Rose Victorian Country Inn

Located on 120 picturesque acres of Wisconsin forest, the Cameo Rose offers rooms starting at $179 per night, with discounts available for guests who stay longer. Cameo Rose is perfect for those looking to get away from the busy sounds of urban life without straying too far from Madison. The estate features gardens, snowshoe rentals in the winter and a forest planted by the owners in 1994 with 32,000 seedling trees. To allow for ventilation and cleaning, the bed-and-breakfast does not rent rooms until four to five days after the last guest’s checkout. 1090 Severson Road, Belleville, 424-6340, cameorose.com

Mendota Lake House Inn

Offering rooms starting at $99, this classic Midwestern arts and crafts house is located near Madison’s downtown, lakefront and campus. The Mendota Lake House Inn gets busy around the holiday season, and its guests — who often rent out the whole house for Thanksgiving or Christmas — tend to treat it more like a home than temporary accommodations. This 109-year-old building was built by a local architectural firm and boasts beautifully detailed mahogany finishings. 704 E. Gorham St., 620-3760, mendotalakehouse.com

The Buckingham Inn

The Buckingham Inn — a converted apartment building that has housed many UW–Madison faculty, staff and students since it was built in 1911 — is run by a couple with a deep love of Madison. Rooms are decorated with maps and photos of historic 1950s Madison, and prices start at about $160. The inn keeps rooms vacant a day before and after a stay to ensure that each room is clean upon arrival. 1615 Summit Ave., 819-8029, buckinghaminn.com

